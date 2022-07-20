ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Solana's Active Wallets Grow, But Not Everything Is Blooming

by Shiv Juneja, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 6:57 PM | 1 min read
Solana's Active Wallets Grow, But Not Everything Is Blooming

Recent data indicate that active wallets across the Solana SOL/USD grew by more than 58% in 2022.

What Happened: Solana’s network has been growing extensively over the past 18 months. Active wallets across the Solana network amounted to 37 million users in May and 32 million users in June, while from January through April, Solana saw an average of 20 million active wallets.

Despite these statistics, it was revealed Solana inflows did not have the same boost. Furthermore, the total value locked (TVL) across DeFi (decentralized finance), applications of Solana was $6 billion in May. However, last month saw the TVL fall to $2.9 billion, around 80% down from its all-time of $14 billion last December. 

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: DeFiCryptocurrencyNewsAfter-Hours CenterMarkets