ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Dogecoin Creator, Devs 'Facepalm' At Binance's DOGE Staking Program

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 20, 2022 7:00 AM | 2 min read
Dogecoin Creator, Devs 'Facepalm' At Binance's DOGE Staking Program

The Dogecoin DOGE/USD blockchain’s key stakeholders took to Twitter to share their collective disapproval for Binance’s locked staking program.

What Happened: In a series of tweets on Tuesday, popular Dogecoin account Mishaboar advised users to “stay away” from the crypto exchange’s new locked staking program.

Mishaboar took issue with the ambiguous language used in the program description that failed to mention which network the staked coins would be held on. 

Binance’s program also drew criticism from Dogecoin creator Billy Markus who sarcastically referred to the high-interest offering as “totally sustainable magic.”

Markus was joined by Dogecoin Foundation director Timothy Stebbing, who shared his disapproval with a picture of his own.

Binance’s Locked Staking program went live at 12:00 UTC on Tuesday and offers users up to 10% APY for staking their coins. The rewards are said to be paid out on a daily basis.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, at press time, DOGE was trading at $0.07, gaining 9.2% over the last 24 hours.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Billy MarkusdogecoinMishobarCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets