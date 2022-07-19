ñol

Ethereum Sees $548M Liquidations As Price Spikes To $1,600

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 19, 2022 12:50 AM | 1 min read
Large-scale liquidations for Ethereum ETH/USD traders were observed on Monday as the cryptocurrency rallied ahead of $1,500.

What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ETH saw a 40% rally over the weekend, surging from a low of $1,078 on July 15 to a four-week high of $1,607 on July 17.

At press time, ETH was trading at $1,543, still up 15% over the last 24 hours.

Traders betting on a continued downtrend for Ethereum saw high-value liquidations on Sunday. Over $176 million ETH shorts were liquidated over a 12-hour period, as per data from CoinGlass

 

Over the last 24 hours, ETH liquidations outpaced other cryptocurrencies by a considerable margin. At the time of writing, over $548.7 million ETH liquidations had taken place over the last day.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin BTC/USD saw just $166 million worth of liquidations, followed by Ethereum Classic ETC/USD which saw $17.7 million in liquidations. 

The single largest liquidation order took place on crypto exchange FTX on an ETH perpetual swap for $2.83 million.

See Also: Liquid Ethereum Staking Solution Surges 200% Weekly As Merge Gets Tentative Date

Photo by sukrit3d on Shutterstock

