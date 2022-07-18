ñol

Dogecoin (DOGE) Daily Transactions Spike To One-Year High

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 18, 2022 5:23 AM | 1 min read
Dogecoin (DOGE) Daily Transactions Spike To One-Year High

The number of daily transactions on the Dogecoin DOGE/USD blockchain surged to a one-year high of 74,986 on Sunday.

What Happened: According to blockchain data from BitInfoCharts shared by Dogecoin creator Billy Markus on Twitter, the number of DOGE transactions saw a massive spike on July 17.

Some users attributed the sudden increase in daily DOGE transactions to the integration of posting memes on the self-custodian MyDoge wallet. 

Users began sending DOGE tips to others who had posted memes using the wallet. 

The surge in DOGE transactions was not just centered around small-scale activity from retail traders. 

Data from IntoTheBlock shows that DOGE saw a 21% increase in large transactions in the last day, while other cryptocurrencies, including BitcoinBTC/USD and EthereumETH/USD recorded declines over the same period. Over the last 24 hours, the Dogecoin blockchain saw 183 “large transactions” with a minimum value of $100,000.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, at press time, DOGE was trading at $0.066, up 1.79% over the last 24 hours.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

