Pay With CUDOS On Shopify And WooCommerce Via NOWPayments

We are pleased to announce our partnership with the crypto payment gateway, NOWPayments. This collaboration expands our presence on e-commerce giant Shopify and e-commerce plugin platform, WooCommerce, providing us access to 50% of the e-commerce market.

The adoption of our native CUDOS token continues to grow. Our partnership with Shopping.io last year enabled users to pay with CUDOS for their purchases from Amazon and eBay across 11 markets.

It is a giant leap for our network to expand the reach of the token to millions of buyers and e-commerce merchants worldwide. With CUDOS integrated as a payment option on NOWPayments, consumers using Shopify and WooCommerce will have an additional crypto payment option, alongside fiat currency.

“We are adding another utility to our CUDOS token through our partnership with NOWPayments. Users can earn CUDOS through our monetisation apps and spend their earnings for purchases on Shopify and WooCommerce. We aim to make the CUDOS token more accessible by unlocking newer payment avenues and benefit our token holders. Joining hands with NOWPayments allows us to bridge crypto with retail,“ commented Nuno Pereira, Vice President of Partnerships at Cudos.

NOWPayments is a crypto payment gateway that allows everyone to accept crypto payments on websites, online stores, and social media accounts. It also offers a mass payments solution, crypto donation tools and supports fiat conversion. Regardless of the type of crypto currency customers use, merchants can accept the payment in the one they prefer, as NOWPayments does automatic conversions.

Mass adoption of crypto in retail

Consumers still adapt to making payments using crypto. However, more retailers accepting payments will accelerate adoption. Therefore, we’re providing ‘real world’ utility for holders of CUDOS.

For context, global crypto adoption grew by over 2300% since Q3 2019 and over 881% in the last year, according to a Chainalysis report. Interestingly, over 80% of merchant services transfers are small retail transactions, making the case for CUDOS’ mass adoption even stronger.

Image source: Chainalysis

As crypto transactions take place on a peer-to-peer network, it incurs lower transaction fees for small businesses. With the recent Cudos blockchain launch, our network can now complete low-cost native transactions in seconds.

Build on Cudos!

We aim to improve blockchain and cloud technology whilst reducing their harmful environmental effects. Our network offers a cheaper, more energy-efficient alternative for dApps, asset ownership, and transfer. Check out our docs and start building on Cudos today!

About Cudos

Cudos is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, NFTs, and gaming experiences to realise the vision of a decentralised Web3, enabling all users to benefit from the growth of the network. We’re an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs for the creation of fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a Layer 1 blockchain, and Layer 2 community-governed compute network, designed to ensure decentralised, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Our native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of our network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.

About NOWPayments

NOWPayments is a crypto payment gateway that allows everyone to accept crypto payments on their websites, online stores, and social media accounts. It’s a non-custodial service that doesn’t hold or store your funds. NOWPayments supports more than 150 cryptocurrencies, and it offers low transaction fees.

