ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

$48M Longs Liquidated In An Hour As Bitcoin Loses $20K Support

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 12, 2022 3:49 AM | 1 min read

Crypto traders in long positions saw large-scale liquidations over a one-hour period on Monday after Bitcoin BTC/USD lost support at $20,000.

What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin experienced a sharp selloff on Monday evening, falling from an intra-day high of $20,648 to a low of $19,823 in just six hours.

Traders in long positions were the worst hit, with crypto long liquidations hitting $48 million over a one-hour period around 6 p.m. ET. 

Data from CoinGlass shows that more than 61,000 traders over the last 24 hours. The amount of 24-hour liquidations exceeded $176 million led by Ethereum ETH/USD and Bitcoin.

Ethereum saw $60.8 million worth of liquidations as the asset fell to an intra-day low of $1,068, followed by Bitcoin which saw $59.4 million worth of liquidations.

Altcoins Solana SOL/USD, Polygon MATIC/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw comparatively moderate liquidations of $3.4 million, $2.9 million, and $2.2 million respectively.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunge As Diamond Hands Feel The Pain: How Much Longer Will Crypto Slide Last?

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinCrypto liquidationsCryptocurrencyNewsShort IdeasMarketsTrading Ideas