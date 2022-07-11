Titano Finance - Strength In Numbers

A look at how Titano wants to build and grow during the crypto bear market.

A week is a long time in Crypto, and the last three months, in particular, have felt like a lifetime in the DeFi space. In November 2021, the total market value of Crypto assets was approximately $3 Trillion. Today, that figure hovers around the $1 Trillion mark. Some of the biggest names in the business have seen a spectacular fall from grace, and a large chunk of the DeFi space has disappeared entirely. With institutional and retail confidence at an all-time low, companies everywhere are cutting back on investment, staff, advertising and general overheads. Many are going into forced hibernation, hoping to survive the crypto winter and incoming economic depression by doing as little as possible.

One company, however, looks to buck the trend. Titano Finance is a DeFi project that launched on the Binance Smart Chain in November 2021, just as the market reached its all-time high. With its groundbreaking auto-staking protocol, that allowed investors to earn rewards just by holding tokens, Titano quickly rose to prominence in the DeFi space. By April 2022, Titano Finance reportedly had a market cap of $250 million, 80 thousand holders and over 130 copycat projects, also known as 'forks' in the space.

In the last couple of months, Titano has not been immune to the market downturn, and the price of Titano has taken a significant hit in line with many other crypto tokens. However, the team reports that it is buoyant and committed to building and innovating through the bear market. But how are they able to do this?

Well, the Titano team says they have managed the macro-economic storm exceptionally well. They believe that it is due, in part, to the clever design of the Titano token protocol where buy and sell taxes contribute to a treasury and risk-free-value (RFV) fund. These funds reportedly grew dramatically in the bullish first quarter of the year. Additionally, the company says that its strategic spending and clever asset allocation means that it now has a sizeable war chest to see them through this market downturn.

But beyond this, the Titano team says that it has made some bold moves to pivot and launch a series of use cases that altered the project forever and continues to increase its stability and sustainability. These use cases focus on creating additional revenue, causing token deflation and bringing in new Titano holders. At the center of it all, is the launch of Titano’s own decentralized exchange SWYCH.

Having a DEX gives Titano greater control over fees, as well as creating the opportunity for onboarding other projects and increasing revenue in a multitude of ways. Then, there was the relaunch of Titano P.L.A.Y. This encourages wallet holders to lock up their Titano tokens for a short period with the excitement of earning even greater rewards. The third internal innovation was the new Titano Lottery. Similar to Titano Play, this is a daily drawing that allows users to sacrifice their Titano tokens to buy tickets that could potentially win a share of a significant grand prize.

Titano hasn't stopped at these internally driven additions. In May, Titano Finance announced a partnership with BetSwirl. This crypto gambling platform has reportedly already helped to integrate two new games of chance into the Titano Finance eco-system and plans to assist Titano in developing more games in the future.

In June, the Titano team announced another key partnership. This time, with Liquid Capital Finance, a brand new project made up of DeFi successful industry veterans. This partnership plans to connect Titano to a circle of trust consisting of over 30 project partners from DeFi and all over crypto. The Circle of Trusted partners is an industry first that will continue to grow, and wants to bring many benefits to all involved, including a new launchpad to enable projects to launch on SWYCH DEX, co-development of a DeFi educational platform, co-marketing, co-development, and much more.

Today, the Titano Finance community is as optimistic as ever. Despite bearish macro-market conditions, Titano says it continues to change, adapt and grow. There are still 80 thousand wallet holders, but now there are also multiple use cases for the Titano token and many more planned. The company says that the new partnerships have already shown considerable value. The gaming utility has already provided a deflationary effect to the tokenomics, and the Liquid Capital alliance should bring many more initiatives, greater visibility and sustained growth in the coming days.

The Titano Team has demonstrated their commitment to innovate and build through this bear market, and it is this level of tenacity and effort that makes them hope for continued success in the months and years ahead.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.