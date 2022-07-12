Origin Protocol's OGV Airdrop Launches Today: Ethereum Protocol To Scale NFTs And Stablecoin Yields

Origin Protocol will be undertaking its Origin Dollar Governance OGV/USD airdrop on Tuesday.

What Happened: The Origin network, which seeks to support peer-to-peer and decentralized markets, is powered by the Ethereum ETH/USD token known as the Origin Token OGN/USD.

On the Origin platform, the OGN token is used for governance, advertising and staking. Origin Dollar Governance plans to be Origin Dollar’s OUSD/USD value accrual and governance token. This seeks to distinguish Origin Dollar Governance to be representative of the ecosystem’s DeFi products, with Origin Protocol serving NFT products.

The community looks to enhance its tokenomics by separating tokens and their utilities, to improve transactions for token holders.

While Origin Protocol announced on Twitter its OGV airdrop for Tuesday, it also emphasized Oct. 10 as the 90-day deadline to claim the airdrop. Thus, Origin’s latest announcement looks to further expand and grow its ecosystem, even amid market uncertainty.