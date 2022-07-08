ñol

Celsius Sent $500M Wrapped Bitcoin To FTX: Selloff Imminent?

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 8, 2022 11:39 AM | 2 min read
Celsius Sent $500M Wrapped Bitcoin To FTX: Selloff Imminent?

Market participants shared concerns that cryptocurrency lender Celsius might sell $500 million Bitcoin BTC/USD transferred to FTX on Thursday.

What Happened:  The Celsius Network sent 24,462  Wrapped Bitcoin WBTC/USD to crypto exchange FTX,  according to a transaction flagged by blockchain tracker Whale Alert.

WBTC is a tokenized version of Bitcoin on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain. In this context, the WBTC is likely the collateral Celsius reclaimed after it repaid a $41.23 million loan to Maker earlier in the day.

When a crypto is sent to an exchange in bulk, most traders interpret the transfer as a sign of incoming selling pressure. In this case, many investors believed that Celsius had transferred the WBTC to FTX with an intent to sell.

“They are likely going to sell it and possibly use it to provide some liquidity on their platform,” wrote one user on Twitter.

Other investors believed that it was unlikely that such a large amount of WBTC would be sold directly in the market.

“Even if it’s sold it’ll be OTC. everyone who thinks it’ll be dumped on the market is out of their mind,” said another user on Twitter.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BTC was trading at $21,540 at press time, up 5% over the last 24 hours.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CelsiusDeFiEthereumWrapped BitcoinCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets