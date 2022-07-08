Tornado Cash TORN/USD, the most widely used coin mixer, is going open source.

What Happened: In an announcement on Thursday, the team behind the decentralized protocol said that it would be making Tornado Cash Classic’s User Interface open source.

“Ever wanted to dig in Tornado Cash Classic UI’s code? If so, well, your time has finally come! Anyone can read up & analyze the current UI of Tornado Cash Classic pools,” wrote Tornado Cash in a blog.

The move will allow users to modify the code, improve it with new features and create a pull request for their proposed changes.

Why It Matters: Tornado Cash is often the tool of choice for hackers seeking and blockchain users seeking anonymity in transactions.

The decentralized privacy solution is built on Ethereum ETH/USD and works by breaking the on-chain link between recipient and destination address, making the cryptocurrency sent harder to trace.

Earlier this year, an analysis from CoinDesk revealed that the hackers who stole $655 million from Axie Infinity’s AXS/USD Ronin Chain had successfully moved $65 million through Tornado Cash in one week. The protocol was also the tool of choice for creators of the Squid Game SQUID/USD crypto token after they removed liquidity from the investor pool.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tornado Cash’s native token TORN was trading at $23.97 at press time, gaining 6% over 24 hours. ETH was trading at $1,253, up 6.8% over the same period.

Photo via Praveen Nanu on Shutterstock