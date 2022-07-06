Cryptocurrency Monero Up More Than 4% In 24 hours

Monero's XMR/USD price has increased 4.18% over the past 24 hours to $125.8. Over the past week, XMR has experienced an uptick of over 3.0%, moving from $121.41 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $542.33.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Monero over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

Monero's trading volume has climbed 30.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.63%. This brings the circulating supply to 18.14 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for XMR is #29 at $2.28 billion.

