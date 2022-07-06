Cudos And Copernic Space Drive Satellite Data Tokenisation

The decentralised computing network, Cudos, unveiled its partnership with Copernic Space, the Web3 marketplace boosting space commercialisation while enabling a more inclusive space economy.

Cudos and Copernic Space will offer the market the capability to more efficiently compute and deliver satellite and other space-related data using the Copernic Space marketplace. Data license tokenisation and access through the minting and transferring of NFTs on the marketplace will ultimately usher in a new era in space commercialisation. In addition, Cudos, which recently announced the launch of its mainnet network, will be able to utilise its fast and low-cost blockchain to drive innovative solutions to meet the demand for a more accessible global space economy.

Pete Hill, Vice President of Sales at Cudos, commented on the partnership, saying, “The Cudos team is excited to work with Copernic Space to help drive the commercialisation of space and enable ownership of space assets through NFTs.”

Copernic Space’s mission of democratising space is realised through advanced applications of NFT technology. It is about creating a brand-new asset class that represents ownership over space assets (such as Moon-bound payloads) and their utilities which may then be traded, sold or transferred on the company’s native space-asset marketplace. The ultimate objective of the endeavour is to democratise access to space through tokenising space assets - empowering both the commercial market and the general public to access and have economic ownership in space.

“The combination of Copernic Space and Cudos offers space-related companies a new way to compute and host satellite data that will not only scale its commercialisation and streamline processes but democratise access to it. We are on the cusp of a revolution of how space data is acquired and applied to a better life on earth, and we see steps like this just taking us closer to that goal,” stated Grant Blaisdell, CEO and Co-Founder of Copernic Space.

The partnership with Copernic Space follows a strategic collaboration with Sfera Technologies to provide decentralised high computing at scale for Low Earth Orbital satellites. Also being mutual partners, the visions of Sfera and Copernic Space enable a beneficial collaborative environment while allowing Cudos to become a go-to solution for space data computation and hosting.

About Copernic Space

Copernic Space is the web3 marketplace to access ownership and opportunities in space. We enable the tokenization of space assets and ventures to facilitate economic participation and growth in the most valuable market for life on earth.

The sale of tokenised payload space on Lunar Outpost's MAPP Rover headed to the Moon in 2023 is currently available on the Copernic Space marketplace.

About Cudos

Cudos is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, NFTs and gaming experiences to realise the vision of a decentralised Web3, enabling all users to benefit from the growth of the network. We’re an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs for the creation of fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a Layer 1 blockchain and Layer 2 community-governed compute network, designed to ensure decentralized, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Our native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of our network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.

