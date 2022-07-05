'Short-Bitcoin' Funds See Record $51M Inflows In A Week

Bitcoin BTC/USD short investment funds accounted for the majority of cryptocurrency inflows last week.

What Happened: In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares found that short-Bitcoin funds saw a record $51 million inflows for the week ended July 1.

Inflows towards shorting Bitcoin accounted for a significant majority of weekly inflows, which totaled $64 million.

Ethereum ETH/USD investment products saw $4.9 million worth of inflows, while altcoins like Solana SOL/USD and Polkadot DOT/USD recorded moderate inflows of $1 million and $700,000, respectively.

“Small inflows were seen into long investment products in regions other than the US such as Brazil, Canada, Germany and Switzerland totaling $20 million,” noted CoinShares.

“This highlights investors are adding to long positions at current prices, with the inflows into short-Bitcoin possibly due to first-time accessibility in the US rather than renewed negative sentiment.”

Last month, the ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITI began trading on the Nasdaq. The ETF is said to provide a cost-effective way to maintain short exposure to Bitcoin.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, at press time, Bitcoin was trading at $20,333 at press time, gaining 6% over the last 24 hours.

Photo via insta_photos on Shutterstock