ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

'Short-Bitcoin' Funds See Record $51M Inflows In A Week

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 5, 2022 6:03 AM | 1 min read
'Short-Bitcoin' Funds See Record $51M Inflows In A Week

Bitcoin BTC/USD short investment funds accounted for the majority of cryptocurrency inflows last week.

What Happened: In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares found that short-Bitcoin funds saw a record $51 million inflows for the week ended July 1.

Inflows towards shorting Bitcoin accounted for a significant majority of weekly inflows, which totaled $64 million.

Ethereum ETH/USD investment products saw $4.9 million worth of inflows, while altcoins like Solana SOL/USD and Polkadot DOT/USD recorded moderate inflows of $1 million and $700,000, respectively.

“Small inflows were seen into long investment products in regions other than the US such as Brazil, Canada, Germany and Switzerland totaling $20 million,” noted CoinShares.

“This highlights investors are adding to long positions at current prices, with the inflows into short-Bitcoin possibly due to first-time accessibility in the US rather than renewed negative sentiment.”

See Also: HOW TO SHORT BITCOIN

Last month, the ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITI began trading on the Nasdaq. The ETF is said to provide a cost-effective way to maintain short exposure to Bitcoin.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, at press time, Bitcoin was trading at $20,333 at press time, gaining 6% over the last 24 hours.

Photo via insta_photos on Shutterstock

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinPolkadotSolanaCryptocurrencyNewsShort IdeasMarketsTrading Ideas