Centri and BitPay Partner To Enable Cryptocurrency Payment Acceptance For Clients

Philadelphia, PA – June 29th, 2022 – Centri Business Consulting, LLC, a leading financial, accounting, and advisory consulting services firm, and BitPay, the world’s largest provider of bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, have announced a partnership that will allow Centri’s clients and vendors to pay invoices with cryptocurrency. This new payment solution will enable Centri to promote crypto acceptance to its customer base, especially those who are crypto natives.

The solution is easy for clients to utilize. Centri will be able to accept crypto payments directly from clients and vendors through its account with BitPay and receive fiat payments the next business day. Payments will be made seamlessly from approved crypto wallets. With over 100 million crypto wallets in use globally, consumers will enjoy this straightforward, one-step transactional model using their preferred native wallet to make a direct payment with their cryptocurrency. The solution supports major wallets like Coinbase Wallet, Gemini Wallet, Metamask, Binance, Exodus, and more to make payments in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and five USD-pegged stablecoins (GUSD, USDC, PAX, DAI, and BUSD).

“By accepting cryptocurrency as a payment option for our clients via BitPay, Centri is reaffirming its commitment and belief in the cryptocurrency markets,” says Mike Andrusko, Centri’s Digital Assets Practice Leader. “We want to easily and securely accept these payments and allow businesses to spend their crypto.”

“At BitPay, we see crypto as the future of payments, and businesses like Centri are being rewarded with new business opportunities from those who want to pay in crypto,” says Merrick Theobald, VP of Marketing at BitPay. “Centri is supporting those clients who prefer to pay in crypto with a payment solution that eliminates transaction fraud, reduces the cost of payment processing, and removes cross-border transaction headaches.”

Centri’s finance team will work with clients to confirm details of cryptocurrency payments and provide the necessary information to accurately create an account. Once crypto funds have been verified, Centri will receive an approval message and payment will be settled.

Centri has been actively involved in the Digital Assets industry for several years, making this partnership a natural evolution of business. Centri’s dedicated, skilled professionals collaborate with domestic and international investment managers, digital asset exchanges, blockchain and enterprise platforms, and other leaders, allowing for the engineering of comprehensive, effective solutions for unique accounting needs. Whether a business requires unique digital asset consulting or technical accounting services, Centri can help all types of digital asset companies.

About Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services to its clients by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, and CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting, our professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multilayered skillsets to ensure the project is completed timely and accurately.

For more information, please visit www.CentriConsulting.com

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company’s mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.