Celsius Denies Claims That CEO Alex Mashinsky Attempted To Flee From The US To This Country

Celsius CEL/USD has denied the reports that its CEO Alex Mashinsky attempted to flee from the United States, but was halted by authorities.

What Happened: On June 27, reports emerged that Mashinsky attempted to leave the country. However, on June 28, the Celsius team contested these reports, deeming them false. This news comes weeks after Celsius Network’s liquidity crisis and its halting of withdrawals.

Celsius faced severe liquidation risk on large positions, amid the recently plummeting crypto market. Therefore, the crypto lending platform has been under harsh public scrutiny over recent weeks. Following the problems experienced by Celsius, rumors emerged about which nation Mashinky was attempting to reach.

As revealed by Coin Republic, the claim stated that Mashinsky was seen at New Jersey’s Morristown Airport, attempting to leave the U.S. to go to Israel. After having denied these claims, Celsius must proceed with caution in order to prevent further illiquidity and potential bankruptcy.