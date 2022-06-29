ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

How Much Is A $1,000 Portfolio of ETH, DOGE, SHIB and SOL Invested One Year Ago Worth Now?

by Shiv Juneja, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 2:41 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Most major cryptocurrencies are down over 80% from their all-time highs, following the plunge in the crypto market.
  • Most investments made a year ago today are down on their initial investment, excluding a few cryptocurrencies.
How Much Is A $1,000 Portfolio of ETH, DOGE, SHIB and SOL Invested One Year Ago Worth Now?

The past month has witnessed an extreme downturn in the crypto market. The current market cap of the cryptocurrency sector sits at $947 billion, down from its all-time high of more than $3 billion.

As a result of impending recessionary fears, the overall macroeconomic climate, and industry problems experienced in the sector, retail investors globally are in large-scale losses. Major cryptocurrencies are down more than 80% from prior all-time highs.

Ethereum ETH/USD is currently trading at $1,215, down from its all-time high of $4,891. Dogecoin DOGE/USD is presently at $0.0707, down from its all-time high of $0.7376. Another famous meme coin, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is down from its all-time high of $0.00008616, presently trading at $0.00001091. Solana SOL/USD, an altcoin that grew exponentially last year, is currently trading at $38.69, under its all-time high of $260.06.

Also Read: Happy Tesla IPO Anniversary: Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In The Tesla IPO Is Worth Today 

With $250 invested in Ethereum one year ago today at $2,160, the initial investment would be worth 56.25% of its initial value currently at $140.60.

With $250 invested in Dogecoin one year ago today at $0.2628, the initial investment would be worth 26.9% of its initial value, currently at $67.25.

And $250 invested in Shiba Inu a year ago today at $0.00000885, would be worth 970% of its initial value at $2,433.

Finally, $250 invested in Solana a year ago today at $33.87 would be currently worth $285.50, up 11.42% on the initial investment.

If a retail investor had invested $1,000 equally split across Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Solana, their investment would now be worth $2,926.35.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: dogecoinEthereumShiba InuSolanaCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets