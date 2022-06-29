How Much Is A $1,000 Portfolio of ETH, DOGE, SHIB and SOL Invested One Year Ago Worth Now?

The past month has witnessed an extreme downturn in the crypto market. The current market cap of the cryptocurrency sector sits at $947 billion, down from its all-time high of more than $3 billion.

As a result of impending recessionary fears, the overall macroeconomic climate, and industry problems experienced in the sector, retail investors globally are in large-scale losses. Major cryptocurrencies are down more than 80% from prior all-time highs.

Ethereum ETH/USD is currently trading at $1,215, down from its all-time high of $4,891. Dogecoin DOGE/USD is presently at $0.0707, down from its all-time high of $0.7376. Another famous meme coin, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is down from its all-time high of $0.00008616, presently trading at $0.00001091. Solana SOL/USD, an altcoin that grew exponentially last year, is currently trading at $38.69, under its all-time high of $260.06.

With $250 invested in Ethereum one year ago today at $2,160, the initial investment would be worth 56.25% of its initial value currently at $140.60.

With $250 invested in Dogecoin one year ago today at $0.2628, the initial investment would be worth 26.9% of its initial value, currently at $67.25.

And $250 invested in Shiba Inu a year ago today at $0.00000885, would be worth 970% of its initial value at $2,433.

Finally, $250 invested in Solana a year ago today at $33.87 would be currently worth $285.50, up 11.42% on the initial investment.

If a retail investor had invested $1,000 equally split across Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Solana, their investment would now be worth $2,926.35.