Dogecoin Sees 118% Surge In Large Transactions Over 24 Hours

Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw a triple-digit percentage increase in high value transactions on Monday.

What Happened: According to data from IntoTheBlock, DOGE saw a 118% increase in transactions that had a minimum value of $100,000.

Over the past week, the blockchain network recorded $887 million worth of large transactions as its price rallied 20% to $0.078. At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.072 with a trading volume of $1.08 billion, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

While most of the asset’s on-chain metrics, including net network growth, were leaning towards the bearish side, the weekend’s price action saw 2.89% more DOGE holders in the money.

As things stand, 53% of DOGE holders are making money at current prices. This figure is higher than that of Bitcoin BTC/USD holders – only 50% of which are making money at current prices.