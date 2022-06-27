ñol

Dogecoin Sees 118% Surge In Large Transactions Over 24 Hours

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 27, 2022 4:15 PM | 1 min read

Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw a triple-digit percentage increase in high value transactions on Monday.  

What Happened: According to data from IntoTheBlock, DOGE saw a 118% increase in transactions that had a minimum value of $100,000.

See Also: HOW TO BUY DOGECOIN (DOGE)

Over the past week, the blockchain network recorded $887 million worth of large transactions as its price rallied 20% to $0.078. At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.072 with a trading volume of $1.08 billion, as per data from  Benzinga Pro.

While most of the asset’s on-chain metrics, including net network growth, were leaning towards the bearish side, the weekend’s price action saw 2.89% more DOGE holders in the money.

As things stand, 53% of DOGE holders are making money at current prices. This figure is higher than that of Bitcoin BTC/USD holders – only 50% of which are making money at current prices.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsMarkets