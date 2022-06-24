ñol

Binance Expands Despite Bear Market, Launches Platform For Institutional And VIP Investors

by Shiv Juneja, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 24, 2022 3:13 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Binance International will be a trading services platform for high-net-worth investors.
  • While other major crypto firms have cut back on hiring and expenditures, Binance has made a series of bold moves.

Binance BNB/USD, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange by volume traded, is launching a platform for VIPs and institutional large-scale investors.

What Happened: Binance confirmed the launch of Binance Institutional, a platform offered to high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors, hedge funds, and asset managers, providing trading and investing services.

See Also: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Denies Giving 3AC A Credit Line Following The Hedge Fund's Insolvency

Binance Institutional offers an array of utilities, constituting the Binance Broker Program to leverage Binance technology for business growth, over-the-counter services, including algorithm-based trading, and other asset management services.

Binance made the announcement via Twitter: "#Binance is launching #BinanceInstitutional, a new flagship platform for VIP and institutional users, in an effort to upgrade its institutional offerings and services."

Why It’s Important: The news comes amidst extremely uncertain market conditions. Bitcoin BTC/USD has fallen from its all-time high of over $68,000 to currently $20,971. Consequently, numerous firms and exchanges have faced structural and technical difficulties, margin calls, and illiquidity. This has caused a major cutback of expenditures by firms.

See Also: Binance.US Announces Bitcoin Trading Now Free Of Fees

Major crypto firms, such as Coinbase, Gemini and Crypto.com, have announced large-scale layoffs and reductions in advertisement budgets. Binance, however, has made a series of bold moves prior to launching Binance Institutional:

  • It's looking to fill 2,000 new positions
  • It nullified trading fees for Binance.US
  • Inked a multi-year partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo

Each effort represents strong capital reserves and preparedness for a market downturn. As macroeconomic uncertainty perpetuates Bitcoin’s bear market, Binance continues to stride forward with power.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BinanceBitcoinHedgefundCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets