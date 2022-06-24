Harmony Plunges As Horizon Ethereum Bridge Falls To Hacker Attack: What Cryptos Were Stolen?

The Horizon bridge enabling the transfer of crypto assets between the Harmony ONE/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD blockchains has been hacked and $100 million worth of assets were stolen.

What Happened: Harmony's official Twitter Inc. TWTR account announced on Friday it has detected a theft on the Horizen bridge this morning totaling about $100 million. The team wrote: "We have begun working with national authorities and forensic specialists to identify the culprit and retrieve the stolen funds."

Currently, the Horizon bridge's activity has been stopped to prevent further value extraction by malicious actors as the team continues to investigate.

On-chain data shows the primary address siphoned out 84,620,000 AAG Ventures AAG/USD tokens for a current value of more than $1 million after a 20% fall; 110,000 Frax Share (FXS) worth more than $572,000; 415,000 SushiSwap SUSHI/USD worth more than $522,000; 990 Aave AAVE/USD worth more than $67,000, 43 Wrapped Ethereum (WETH) worth more than $50,000, and a separate transaction for 5,620,000 Frax FRAX/USD worth more than $29 million.

A secondary address got its hands on 44,619,999 AAG worth more than $572,000 and a tertiary address stole 5.530 million of Binance USD BNB/USD and 43 WETH worth about $52,000.

Harmony's estimate of $100 million worth of assets implies that there are also more addresses involved in the hack.

ONE Price Action: As of press time Friday morning, Harmony's token is trading at $0.02554 after seeing its price fall by 2.69% over the last 24 hours.

Photo: everything possible via Shutterstock