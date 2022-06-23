ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

EPolygon (MATIC) Surges 20%, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum: Here's Why

by Simran Alphonso, Benzinga Editor 
June 23, 2022 4:50 AM | 1 min read
EPolygon (MATIC) Surges 20%, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum: Here's Why

Polygon MATIC/USD, previously known as Matic Network, has surged by 19.89% in the past 24 hours. As Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD stagnate in their current ranges, moving sideways, the altcoin jumped off its trend and added over $300 million to its market cap after an announcement.

 Source: Trading View MATIC/USDT

As observed in the chart, MATIC was trading around the $0.39 level on Wednesday before surging to its press-time price of $0.5. As per data from CryptoQuant, MATIC's exchange outflow (seven-day moving average of mean coins outflow from exchanges) has increased by 470% in 24 hours. The high value indicates investors who withdrew a lot at once are increasing recently, also indicating a decrease in selling pressure.

Crypto analysis firm Sentiment shared comments on the current surge saying, Matic “sharks and whales” have been in a “big accumulation trend for about six weeks.” It pointed out how the tiers of holders “ranging from 10,000 to 10 million coins held have collectively” added 8.7% more to their bags in this timeline.

Yesterday, the Ethereum-based I-O-B (internet of blockchains) ecosystem announced Polygon ID, a self-sovereign identity solution for DAO (Decentralized autonomous organization) governance.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BlockchainEthereum Layer 2MaticPolygonCryptocurrencyNewsPreviewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas