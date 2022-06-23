Ledger Announces NFT Marketplace, Services Platform For Businesses: What You Need To Know

Cryptocurrency security and hardware company Ledger launched Ledger Market, its NFT marketplace, on Wednesday.

The announcement came at the Ledger Op3n conference at NFT.NYC.

The Latest From Ledger: Alongside the marketplace’s launch, Ledger also announced partnerships with the DeadFellaz, Brick/Babylon and Tag Heuer, looking to list their digital assets upon Ledger Market.

With Ledger Market, the firm also announced Ledger Enterprise Create, a platform enabling the growth of Web3 projects, allowing enterprises to transition into NFTs.

As reported by CoinDesk, Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier said: “Everyone's building NFTs like they were building websites in the 2000s.”

Ledger aims to take the NFT journey with creators and brands and "secure the whole stack from minting the NFT to distribution into productionm,” he said.

The Products: Ledger looks to empower the Web3 community in a plethora of ways. Ledger Market empowers the creation, storage and distribution of NFTs for users.

On the other hand, Ledger Enterprise Create focuses on providing scalability for Web3 companies, emphasizing how NFTs enable treasury management and digital ownership abilities.

In uncertain market conditions, Ledger's latest move empowers its utility and looks to attract new Web3 customers.