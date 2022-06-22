ConsenSys Announces Beta Release Of Infura NFT API: What You Need To Know

ConsenSys announced Wednesday that Infura, a blockchain development platform, has launched the beta release of its NFT API.

What Happened: ConsenSys revealed its NFT API’s beta release at the NFT.NYC conferenc.

Infura’s NFT API beta version looks to enable users to smoothly create and verify digital assets and create metadata templates. Via metadata templates, consumers are enabled to create, edit, and mint NFTs in a short period of time.

The NFT API offers interactive tutorials, software development kits (SDKs) and numerous other developer resources.

The NFT Mint SDKs are designed to facilitate the writing and designing of NFTs and their code and template selection for common NFTs. They also offer NFT Read APIs to assess NFT Metadata and validate ownership of NFTs for social media.

Their lootbox tutorial constitutes tutorials, samples and starter kits for blockchain developers to create applications and deeply study NFTs with regard to codes and assets.

“ConsenSys is one of the most established and trusted Web3 companies with products like MetaMask, Infura and Truffle that are trusted and reliable with developers in Web3," Nayana Singh, general manager of product at ConsenSys, said.

"Adding NFT APIs and SDKs that integrate seamlessly with all these developer products as well as our foundational for our internal products themselves will ensure that developers understand that they can trust the performant and scalable nature of our NFT APIs and service since our internal offerings are being powered with it.”

Why It's Important: As the NFT market has grown tremendously over the last two years, offering information and tools to optimise the developer experience is crucial.

The NFT API seeks to give developers an all-inclusive platform to use and aggregate NFTs, across numerous chains, initiating with Ethereum ETH/USD, and to mint NFTs.

The platform enables access to all tools for NFT developers offered by ConsenSys, namely Truffle IDE, Metamask, Diligence smart contract auditing tools and the ConsensSys NFT platform.

Developers are able to access smoother and more efficient NFT stability and metadata.

"Given the comprehensive nature of ConsenSys offerings from the user experience with MetaMask and CNFT and developer services like Infura, Truffle and Diligence, NFT APIs are just the start of the user experience journey for developers to simplify the Web3 world and integrate it seamlessly with Web2.”