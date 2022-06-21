The Sandbox Partners With BAYZ To Grow Metaverse In Brazil

BAYZ has announced its partnership with The Sandbox SAND/USD to fuel the metaverse sector in Brazil.

What Happened: On June 21, Web3 game publisher BAYZ announced its partnership with The Sandbox, a gaming metaverse and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands. This partnership looks to grow The Sandbox in the Brazilian market, making the immersive experience accessible to the masses and opening doors to new gamers.

João Borges, the co-founder of BAYZ, stated, "We are thrilled to be the partnership The Sandbox has made in Brazil to expand its ecosystem in a new region. As experts in the marketplace, we look forward to working together to connect with the ever-growing community and creating regional strategic partnerships to add to The Sandbox’s already impressive collection.”

The Sandbox has had prior partnerships with a plethora of entities, namely The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO, CryptoKitties, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg and numerous others. Thus, this partnership looks to stand out by merging brand content and intellectual property of Brazilian culture into The Sandbox metaverse.

Why It's Important: The Sandbox has cemented itself as a major decentralized virtual world for gaming. Its vast array of partnerships serves as a testament to the growth potential of metaverses with regard to cross-brand engagement.

With a focus on fuelling Web3 in Brazil, BAYZ looks to bring leading Brazilian content creators Carol and Nobru to optimize the immersive experience provided in The Sandbox metaverse. Numerous elements of Brazilian culture, including sports, entertainment, business administration and fashion can be integrated into The Sandbox via digital assets sold as NFTs and in-game experiences across the digital landscape of the platform.

Photo: Diego Thomazi via Shutterstock.