The Specifics Of The Space Coin Project

The Space Coin Project is a project that intends to produce a fair market value that is indexable to the cost of space travel as well as to make space travel available to everyone. Anyone, regardless of who they are or what they do, has the opportunity to affordably purchase tickets to space, and experience the wonders of space travel.

Commercial spaceflight is a growing industry that provides individuals with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engage in space exploration. But most trips are only for the most experienced astronauts in the world, and the rich who can pay for them.

According to research, just around 1% of the world's population has the financial means to fly into space. In light of this limitation, the Space Coin Project is establishing fair pricing and making space travel accessible to everyone.

The goal of the Space Coin Project is still to build a decentralized system that would let everyone in the community explore space, no matter who they are or how much money they have.

Space Exploration Has Made Progress throughout Time

This century has made it easier for almost anyone to use cryptocurrency, even in places with high data costs, low living standards, and low incomes.

Just last year, an Ethereum node was launched into space, which represents a significant hack. This is in addition to the vast majority of chains with nodes in space, including Bitcoin. Each Ethereum block has a node that checks transactions, keeps the network safe, and makes sure that data is correct.

Space Travel with SPJ

Space Coin Project is a gamified and novel system created to help ordinary people participate in the future of space flight. Through voting and other opportunities, the chance to actively participate in an “out of this world” experience will be available for anyone holding at least one SPJ. Purchasing and staking SPJ puts you in a position to afford Space Travel when it goes commercial, which makes you a part of the decision process for space travel services such that you can customize your experience!

Tokens may be exchanged for a variety of tickets, at the user's discretion. With this purchase, the Space Coin Project's concierge will give users personalized features that let them compare different companies and services and make their experience more unique.

SPJ also provides its users with the opportunity to participate in SpaceDAO and vote on important projects. These projects may include any future revisions to the winner selection or liquidation method.

Currently, the team is engaging with a variety of space travel companies on behalf of the customer to provide them with a variety of trip options. Virgin Galactic Space Flight, Orbital Reef by Blue Origin, and SpaceX's Human Space Flight are just a few examples of companies that fit into this category.

Because of this, SPJ becomes the most common way to pay for travel between stars in the known universe.

How will SPJ holders Earn?

The Space Coin Project is intended to provide its owners with benefits while simultaneously boosting its liquidity and value.

SPJ will first be made available on SushiSwap via an Initial Coin Offering (ICO). The subsequent destruction of these tokens causes SpaceDAO to remove liquidity from the underlying contract.

The token can also be obtained via the use of decentralized swaps on the following three different exchanges: Pancakeswap (BNB Smart Chain Exchange) Quick-switch (Polygon Exchange) Spookyswap (Fantom Exchange).

After the release of SPJ, all users will have immediate access to stake. SPJ may be staked to acquire additional SPJ. Thanks to this novel funding mechanism, early adopters with trust in the project may one day be able to finance a journey into space even if they do not now have the funds saved.

The InterPlanetary Filing System: A Plus to the Project

The InterPlanetary File System, sometimes known as IPFS, is a decentralized file storage system that was established by combining several common building blocks used in the development of distributed applications.

Further, it is also a protocol and peer-to-peer network that enables users to store and exchange data inside a distributed file system.

With an interplanetary Internet, data will move much more quickly between Earth and the many probes and other spacecraft that are millions of kilometers away.

Wind-Up

The goal of the Space Coin Project is to make commercial space travel more decentralized and affordable for consumers while also addressing some of the issues that have been plaguing the industry. People from all walks of life will be able to purchase tickets to see the wonders of space, which is sometimes called the "black sky."

The team working on the Space Coin Project is dedicated to seeing it through to the end. Since its inception on March 13, the community as a whole has made significant progress.

Notably, the Space Coin Project has joined the Commercial SpaceFlight Federation to improve its standing in the market and its connections with other businesses.

This content should not be interpreted as investment advice. Cryptocurrency is a volatile market; do your independent research and only invest what you can afford to lose. New token launches and small market capitalization coins are inherently more risky than large cap cryptocurrencies. These tokens are subject to larger liquidity and market risks.