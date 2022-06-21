Hedera Hashgraph Permits Grant To Meta Wizards To Build P2E Racing Game On Their Low-Cost Network

Hedera Hashgraph HBAR/USD has given a grant for the P2E racing game Meta Wizards to be built on its network.

What Happened: On June 17, Hedera Hashgraph gave a grant to Meta Wizards, and in return, the company will be building the P2E racing game upon Hedera's network.

Given the Hedera network’s EVM compatability, Meta Wizards and other Ethereum ETH/USD projects can be transferred to the Hedera network. The low cost of the chain would allow users to use the game with close to zero gas fees. Current holders will now be able to play the game for free. They will also receive a broom NFT that gives them free access to the game in perpetuity and allows them to earn greater rewards in comparison to newer V2 (verson two) holders. There will be 7,000 V2 wizards minted for free, but V2 holders would not receive a broom and still have to pay to play the game.

Why It's Important: Hedera Hashgraph stands as an effective ledger that facilitates more than 10,000 transactions a second and verifies transactions while optimizing security measures.

Furthermore, contrary to Ethereum, the network possesses close-to-zero gas fees, allowing users to access and play the game with greater ease.

Meta Wizards has secured partnerships with major cultural figures such as Chief Keef and Snoop Dogg, and their association with Hedera Hashgraph via Meta Wizards facilitates their connection to one of the most efficient and effective blockchain technologies. The project’s founder Layne Schmerin stated: “We are incredibly excited to announce this partnership with the HBAR foundation. From the start our goal has been to build a community centered around innovative partnerships."

Photo: Meta Wizards site