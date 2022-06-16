Shiba Inu Follows Dogecoin, Bitcoin Into This Pattern: What To Watch

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was sliding over Thursday in tandem with Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Bitcoin BTC/USD.

A number of cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin and Bitcoin, have settled into bear flag patterns on their daily charts and Shiba Inu is no exception.

The bear flag pattern is created with a steep drop lower forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock higher between a channel with parallel lines or into a tightening triangle pattern.

For bullish traders, the "trend is your friend" (until it's not) and the stock may continue to rise upward within the following channel for a short period of time. Aggressive traders may decide to purchase the stock at the lower trendline and exit the trade at the higher trendline.

Bearish traders will want to watch for a break down from the lower descending trendline of the flag formation, on high volume, for an entry. When a stock breaks down from a bear flag pattern, the measured move lower is equal to the length of the pole and should be added to the highest price within the flag.

A bear flag is negated when a stock closes a trading day above the upper trendline of the flag pattern or if the flag rises more than 50% up the length of the pole.

The Shiba Inu Chart: Shiba Inu’s bear flag pattern began on June 10, with the pole formed between that date and June 13 and the flag forming over the 24-hour trading periods that have followed. The measured move, if the pattern is recognized, is about 30%, which suggests the crypto could plummet toward the $0.00000625 mark.