Cudos' Mainnet Launch: Key Milestone For Cloud And Blockchain

The highly anticipated Cudos mainnet is now live! The United Kingdom-based decentralised computing network unites cloud computing and blockchain in an open, multi-layered ecosystem that promises to power the deployment of dApps on a fully decentralised computing architecture. Cudos, a potentially disruptive project, aims to go beyond peer-peer file storage by globally recycling dormant computing hardware and providing environmentally-friendly cloud resources as a service over a blockchain.

The Cudos ecosystem envisions a scalable platform driving the creation and deployment of diverse Web3 solutions by combining a highly secure blockchain with globally distributed computing hardware to address present and future technological and environmental concerns. A striking criticism of the broader Web3 industry has been its reliance on centralised entities for data storage, with critics highlighting some of the potential risks such as insecurity and unreliability of centralised hubs. Cudos proposes to solve this problem by distributing computing resources that blockchains can reliably leverage to supplement on-chain transactions.

Commenting on the launch, CEO Matt Hawkins stated, “The release of the mainnet ushers in a new era for our network and the blockchain and cloud sectors as it sets the underlying architecture for deploying decentralised applications, non-fungible tokens, decentralised financial instruments, and the metaverse on a potentially expansive cloud infrastructure. The support of our community has been immense from the get-go, and we are delighted to achieve this critical milestone in the Cudo journey collectively. Developers and users may now employ Cudos for scalable and affordable decentralised solutions and contribute to the network's growth and success.”.



A network of alliances

Some of Cudos’ most important partnerships over the past few months include a massive link-up with Tingo Holdings to tackle poverty by enabling compute monetisation in Africa. Earlier in November, Cudos teamed up with LDN UTD to deliver expanded access to gaming for people around the world. These and other successes were further bolstered by a strategic partnership with ChainLayer, a major Validator-as-a-service provider whose equity stake at Cudos enabled access to technical support and expertise. By mid-December, the network had secured another crucial partnership with Glitter Finance, allowing a potential Cudos-Algorand integration.

A tripartite alliance with GOATi and AMD brought compute monetisation to gamers in a first-of-its-kind set-up for blockchain gaming. The partnership rewarded players for providing spare compute capacities when idle. This demonstrated Cudos’ utility beyond the blockchain space.

"I’m thrilled to see the Cudos Network go live, and I’m already looking forward to watching the ecosystem build-out with our partners over the next few months and beyond as we open up on-chain compute functionality. CUDOS holders can now migrate over to the native chain and contribute to the network's security by delegating their staked tokens to one of our numerous Validators and exploring the entire Cosmos ecosystem via IBC. Congratulations to the Cudos team for pulling this off and our wider community for encouraging our development and supporting with the testnet the past few months as we finalised the code for mainnet launch", says Ethan Illingworth, Cudos’ Blockchain Product Manager.

Future roadmap

A Cosmos-based chain governed by a delegated proof-of-stake (dPOS) model, Cudos aims to launch its computing platform in Q3 2022. Integrated with its blockchain, this would serve as the infrastructure backbone for a broad spectrum of Web3 solutions ranging from DeFi bridges to tooling support applications and metaverse-enabling architecture. Cudos will be used to build and support a plethora of decentralised applications. The network will facilitate the development process by providing developers with user-friendly tools and accessible documentation repositories.

Cudonians will ultimately benefit from a robust ecosystem that combines a Layer 1 network capable of supporting all of the dApps listed above with a Layer 2 compute infrastructure. The latter will provide cloud computing resources to Cudos and other blockchains that can benefit from high-performance computing to supplement on-chain transactions. The ecosystem, fuelled by the CUDOS token, will profit from the compute layer's widespread adoption and utility.

About Cudos

Cudos is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, nonfungible tokens and gaming experiences to realize the vision of a decentralized Web3, allowing all users to benefit from the growth of the network. It’s an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the thousand-fold higher computing needs for the creation of fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a layer-1 blockchain and layer-2 community-governed compute network designed to ensure decentralized, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Its native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of the network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and token holders.

