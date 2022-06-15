ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Cryptocurrency Monero Falls More Than 10% In 24 hours

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 2:02 PM | 1 min read

Monero's XMR/USD price has decreased 10.23% over the past 24 hours to $110.52, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -40.0%, moving from $186.41 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Monero over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

Monero's trading volume has climbed 42.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.23%. This brings the circulating supply to 18.14 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for XMR is #30 at $1.99 billion.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-CMLCryptocurrencyMarketsMoversTrading Ideas