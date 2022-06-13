Bitcoin (BTC) Crashes To $24,400 — Is It A Good Time To Buy?

The world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin BTC/USD crashed to its 18-month low at $24,552 on centralized exchanges such as Binance, and Coinbase leaving investors wondering if now is a good time to buy?

Image source: Binance BTC/USD spot

With a strong ‘sell’ signal projected by technical indicators, BTC declined below its support levels of $29,500, $28,500 and $26,500 — hitting a multi-week low at $25,570 with consistent selling pressure aligned with the bearish traditional financial markets.

Is It Time To Short Bitcoin? If BTC breaks its support levels of $23,500 it is expected to drop to $19,000 with a short-term retracement opportunity.

Source: TradingView

Keeping average price gains and losses in account, RSI stands at 67-71 levels indicating BTC is oversold and a trend reversal is due where BTC can hit the levels of $26,000 to regain stability. While MACD indicates an increase in downside momentum.

Leverage Trading: The high volatility acts as a hotbed for quick entry-exit positions.