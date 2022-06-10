Why Ethereum Classic Is Getting Hammered Friday

Shares of several popular altcoins, including Ethereum Classic ETC/USD, are trading lower in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum ETH/USD.

Crypto is likely trading lower in tandem with major U.S. indices. Major indices are lower following worse-than-expected May CPI data. Rising inflation has caused economic concerns and has also raised expectations for further Fed policy tightening.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ethereum Classic is trading lower by 5.05% to $20.06 Friday afternoon. Ethereum Classic is also lower by 17.20% over the trailing month amid ongoing weakness in the broader cryptocurrency market.

