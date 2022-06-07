FLEX Coin, NEXO Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

LEO Token LEO/USD is up 3.26% at $5.21. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.47 million, which is 38.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LEO's estimated market cap is $4,872,219,310.00. Circulating Supply: 935,707,690.90 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Huobi HT/USD declined by 3.25% to $7.17 over the past 24 hours. Huobi's current trading volume totals $31.88 million, a 21.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,109,883,773.00. Circulating Supply: 154,885,159.25 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

