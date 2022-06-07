FLEX Coin, NEXO Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- LEO Token LEO/USD is up 3.26% at $5.21. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.47 million, which is 38.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LEO's estimated market cap is $4,872,219,310.00. Circulating Supply: 935,707,690.90 Max Supply: Not Available
- Tezos XTZ/USD rose 1.56% to $2.15 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $189.53 million, which is 65.73% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XTZ's estimated market cap is $1,899,807,848.00. Circulating Supply: 889,547,434.41 Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Huobi HT/USD declined by 3.25% to $7.17 over the past 24 hours. Huobi's current trading volume totals $31.88 million, a 21.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,109,883,773.00. Circulating Supply: 154,885,159.25 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
- Gate GT/USD decreased by 3.23% to $5.33 over the past 24 hours. Gate's current trading volume totals $3.20 million, a 53.46% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $GT's estimated market cap is $791,907,735.00. Circulating Supply: 148,515,368.63 Max Supply: Not Available
- Monero XMR/USD decreased by 3.21% to $185.98 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 103.76 million, which is 49.11% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XMR's estimated market cap is $3,364,744,998.00. Circulating Supply: 18,131,527.34 Max Supply: Not Available
- Radix XRD/USD declined by 3.1% to $0.08 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $352.15 thousand, which is 6.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRD's estimated market cap is $793,327,370.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 9,898,574,089.39 Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
- Chain XCN/USD declined by 2.09% to $0.16 over the past 24 hours. Chain's current trading volume totals $98.93 million, a 13.34% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,722,633,641.00. Circulating Supply: 16,957,724,335.44 Max Supply: 53,470,523,779.00
- NEXO NEXO/USD decreased by 1.15% to $1.23 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $5.93 million, a 62.12% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEXO's estimated market cap is $686,139,121.00. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- FLEX Coin FLEX/USD fell 1.13% to $4.93 over the past 24 hours. FLEX Coin's current trading volume totals $1.83 billion, a 36.54% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FLEX's estimated market cap is $486,868,618.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 98,676,283.69 Max Supply: 98,735,764.89
