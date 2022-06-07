ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Crypto Liquidations Top $218M In A Day As Bitcoin Loses $30K Level Again

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 7, 2022 5:01 AM | 2 min read

More than 74,000 crypto traders saw liquidations worth $218.4 million over the last 24 hours.

What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw some momentary relief on Sunday evening, before recording another sharp decline during the early hours of Monday morning.

ETH traders were the worst hit, seeing $76.46 million worth of liquidations over the last day, as per data from CoinGlass. The single largest liquidation order took place on crypto exchange OKX where the trader in question lost $2.32 million on an ETH-USDT perpetual swap.

BTC traders saw $60.73 million in liquidations over the same period. Comparatively minor liquidations were observed in other altcoin trading pairs. Among the tokens, Solana SOL/USD recorded $8.06 million in liquidations and Terra LUNA/USD traders lost $4.25 million on their open positions.

The majority of trades in the last day’s liquidations were open long positions, particularly in the ETH trading pairs which saw 79% of longs liquidated.

This comes in stark contrast to yesterday which saw the largest amount of ETH short liquidations – in excess of $666 million – over the last three years.  

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $29,620, down 5% over the last 24 hours. Ethereum ETH/USD was down 6% and traded at $1,754.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoindogecoinEthereumCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets