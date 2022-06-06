ZCash: How Network Upgrade 5 Improves Privacy, Scalability And Trust

The ZCash ZEC/USD network has recently undertaken a considerable network upgrade that further protects its user privacy by removing the need for a "trusted setup," thus cementing user privacy.

What Happened: According to Cryptonews, the Network Upgrade 5 occurred Tuesday at a block height of 1,687,104. ZCash uses a number of mathematical tools that protect the user's privacy and further enable trust, such as zero-knowledge proofs, a means of verifying transactions without publicizing transaction information.

Why It’s Important: The NU5 upgrades come with numerous enhancements. Besides independence from trusted setups, the latest network upgrade automatically shields transaction details to a unified address.

Furthermore, the upgrade also looks to maximise scalability via PLONK, a new zero-knowledge means of effective transaction verification. These upgrades allow users to transact freely on the network with complete anonymity of identity and transactions.

What’s Next: With the latest network upgrade, ZCash finds ways to optimise interoperability, privacy, scalability and security amongst its network through newfound methods. As the network continues to improve, ZCash presently stands behind Monero as the second-biggest privacy coin.