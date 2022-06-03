BNB Chain Has A New Roadmap: What You Need To Know

The BNB BNB/USD chain seeks to enhance network decentralization as well as transaction speed in their newly updated technology roadmap in competition with Ethereum’s network, as revealed Tuesday by Uri Ferruccio, BNB's executive director.

What Happened: According to Cryptonews, the upcoming BNB chain endeavors to optimise the building of dapps for developers via improvements in infrastructure and governance.

Announced earlier this year in February, the merger between the Binance Smart Chain and Binance Chain facilitated the BNB chain to serve as infrastructural support to develop numerous Web3 apps.

The network looks to upgrade decentralization via an increase in dapps and additional sidechains. Furthermore, the network validators count was increased from 21 to 41.

With regard to optimising transaction speeds, the BNB chain announced that it would expand its BGC (Block Gas Capacity) to 200 million. The core purpose of this is to facilitate seamless experiences among the dapps, even in times of heavy traffic. In addition, improvements in consensus mechanisms, employing the proof-of-stake system, could lead the BNB chain to be unanimously deemed better for the environment than Ethereum ETH/USD.

The Last Word: Unveiled at their BNB Chain Revelation Summit on May 31, the latest roadmap for BNB looks to bring significant improvements to the network, allowing it to compete even more fiercely with its competitor platform, Ethereum.