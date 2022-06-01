ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Ethereum Sees 1.2M Failed Transactions In May

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 1, 2022 6:02 AM | 1 min read

The Ethereum ETH/USD network recorded over 1.2 million failed transactions in May.

What Happened: According to data from blockchain data explorer Blockchair, there were 1,23,998 failed ETH transactions recorded over the last month.

When a transaction fails, the funds that were meant to be transferred remain in the sender’s wallet, but the gas fee is still deducted.

See Also: HOW TO BUY ETHEREUM (ETH)

Data shows that all transfers during the month of May incurred a gas fee on the Ethereum network, meaning that all the failed transactions were paid for in gwei, a small denomination of ETH.

The highest gas fee paid for a failed transaction last month was 3.7 ETH, worth around $10,200 dollars at the time.

Failed transactions typically occur due to a number of reasons, including being signed by the wrong sender or an insufficient gas limit.

Sometimes, the technical properties of the token itself can create a logical error during the contract execution. This would apply to ERC-20 tokens or tokens built with the Ethereum token standard.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ETH was trading at $1,936, down 2.79% in the last 24 hours.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EthereumOn-Chain dataCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets