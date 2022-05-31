CurrencyWorks' MusicFX Introduces Integrated NFT Music Player Functionality

Los Angeles, CA. May 31, 2022 – CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), CWRKCWRK, an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its MusicFX platform has launched its first integrated NFT music player.

The music player is a bespoke application that has been designed and integrated into the MusicFX platform by CurrencyWorks as part of its overall capability to develop and build out platforms that scale up in functionality, and to meet client demand.

The player will enable artists who partner with MusicFX to release their new, exclusive or back catalog songs through NFTs for their MusicFX community audience to purchase. The NFT can then be played back through the MusicFx platform using the newly integrated music player.

Releasing music through NFTs gives artists and bands the security that their music cannot be illegally copied or downloaded. They have full control over how many of the NFTs can be published, making the NFT either as collectible, or widely available, as they see appropriate for their fan base.

With a MusicFX NFT, both the fan and artist are protected from piracy in that all limited-edition tracks cannot exceed the number of releases minted, therefore ensuring their scarcity.

The first track published on the MusicFX platform is from independent country artist HAYL, with the limited-edition release – “You Can Say It All” – which has been minted to raise funds for HEAL, a Florida-based nonprofit organization that provides community awareness and support for those with autism.

“NFT music player functionality is an important milestone in the scaling up of the MusicFX platform,” said Cameron Chell, Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “NFT music is growing rapidly, so the ability to facilitate this need within the platform has been a priority for the partnership, and I’m thrilled we can now showcase this technology to prospective artists looking to use NFTs to distribute their content.”

To find out more about MusicFX’s new music player, the limited edition HAYL NFT, or to sign-up to MusicFX, please click here.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. CWRKCWRK is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, searching CWRK.

Media Contact:

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact:

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.Elliott@currencyworks.io

About Crown & Ace

Crown & Ace is a family of entertainment entrepreneurs who have come together to restore values, relationships, trust, and stability within the multifaceted entertainment world.

The company is a joint venture between The Festival Company and Periscope Music Group which was founded in 2021 by Billie-Jo Aasen and Jake Crownover, two highly respected and incredibly experienced veterans of the entertainment industry who have worked with some of the biggest global talents to take to the stage.

Crown & Ace’s core business covers a multitude of services ranging from talent buying and venue booking to festival and marquee event creation/execution, to NFTs, to creating unique bonds and partnerships between brands and key personalities. They welcome their clients and their partners into their family and as a family, they all rise together and stay together.

For more information on Crown & Ace, please visit www.crownandace.com.

About MusicFX

MusicFX sets the stage for new innovations in artist and fan engagement. Using the blockchain, artists are empowered to leverage their brand while bringing fans closer than ever before to the music and the people behind the mic.

MusicFX NFTs provide the backstage pass, the ultimate connection between fan and artist, with exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise, and more.

MusicFX Is made possible thanks to the partnership between global blockchain innovators CurrencyWorks and the music industry expertise of Crown & Ace.

Working with some of the biggest names in world entertainment, MusicFX sets the stage for new thinking in artist and fan engagement. Harnessing the versatility of the blockchain, artists are empowered to leverage their brand while bringing fans closer than ever before to the music and the people behind the mic.

MusicFX NFTs provide the ultimate backstage pass, the premier connection between fan and artist, with exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise, and so much more, all delivered through the digital magic of a NFT.



For more, visit www.musicfx.io.



Media Contact:

Richard Hilton

media@musicfx.io