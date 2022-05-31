ñol

Do Kwon Said To Be Working On Another Decentralized Stablecoin For Terra 2.0

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 31, 2022 1:22 AM | 1 min read

Terraform Labs (TFL) founder Do Kwon is reportedly working on another decentralized stablecoin for its new blockchain Terra 2.0 LUNA/USD.

What Happened: In a Twitter update on Sunday, Terra Research Forum’s FatMan said that a “verified insider” from TFL revealed that a new stablecoin was in the works.

See Also: IS TERRA (LUNA) DEAD?

Another decentralized stablecoin from these creators would be particularly surprising given the fact that Kwon’s initial proposal for the Terra 2.0 blockchain would be devoid of algorithmic stablecoins.

See Also: Dogecoin Creator Says Luna 2.0 Will Show The World 'How Truly Dumb' Crypto Gamblers Are

The Terra 2.0 blockchain lost 70% of its value on the first day of its release. The new LUNA token reached a high of $19.54 on Saturday before falling to $5.23.  

At press time, LUNA was trading at $9.80, after gaining 70% over the last 24 hours, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Bitcoin BTC/USD was up 4.72% over the same period, trading at $31,748, and Ethereum ETH/USD up 6.08%, trading at $1,992.

Photo courtesy: Terra

