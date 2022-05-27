ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Terra (LUNA) Community Approves Proposal To Burn 1.3B TerraUSD (UST)

by Adrian Zmudzinski, Benzinga Editor 
May 27, 2022 3:34 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The implementation of proposal 1747 will result in a reduction of UST’s supply by about 11%.
  • The community hopes that the burn will also reduce the selling pressure on the LUNA token.

Terra LUNA/USD tokenholders voted on proposal 1747 and decided to burn 1.388 billion TerraUSD UST/USD tokens after the stablecoin collapsed earlier this month.

What Happened: The implementation of proposal 1747 will result in a reduction of UST’s supply by about 11% according to CoinMarketCap's estimate of the stablecoin's total supply of 11.28 billion UST. More than 99% of all 154 million votes approved the burn proposal while under 1% abstained and only 10,000 voted against its implementation.

See Also: How To Earn Free Crypto

The proposal is meant to reduce the debt within Terra's ecosystem and restore TerraUSD's peg to the U.S. dollar by decreasing UST's supply through a burn of the community pool. Of the 1.388 billion UST to be burned, 1.017 billion are held in the Terra community pool while the remaining 371 million are found on the cross-chain bridge linking Terra with Ethereum ETH/USD.

The community hopes that the burn will also reduce the selling pressure on the LUNA token by slowing down its issuance through the burn of UST stablecoins. Each UST token can be burned in exchange for $1 worth of LUNA after the subtraction of a market spread.

This mechanism resulted in a mass issuance of LUNA and mass burning of UST when TerraUSD lost its dollar peg and the continuous burn resulted in an exceptionally high spread that also limited the system's ability to restore the peg afterward. The high reward of on-chain UST burning incentivizes market participants to acquire as much TerraUSD as possible, burn it for Terra and then sell it for UST to repeat the process — resulting in sustained selling pressure. 

Photo: SOROKAJPG via Shutterstock

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BurnStablecoinCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets