Cryptocurrency Cronos Down More Than 6% Within 24 hours

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 10:27 AM | 1 min read
Over the past 24 hours, Cronos's CRO/USD price has fallen 6.98% to $0.17. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 11.0% loss, moving from $0.19 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cronos over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

Cronos's trading volume has climbed 10.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.46%. This brings the circulating supply to 25.26 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for CRO is #20 at $4.29 billion.

supply_and_vol

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-CMLCryptocurrencyMarketsMoversTrading Ideas