Cryptocurrency Cronos Down More Than 6% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Cronos's CRO/USD price has fallen 6.98% to $0.17. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 11.0% loss, moving from $0.19 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cronos over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

Cronos's trading volume has climbed 10.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.46%. This brings the circulating supply to 25.26 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for CRO is #20 at $4.29 billion.

