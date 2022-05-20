Agoraverse Announces Token Sale

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

By now, most of us have heard at least something about the metaverse. As far as many are concerned, the metaverse is going to be the next step in the evolution of human communication. Far from the video game dystopia it is sometimes portrayed as, the metaverse is projected to be the centre of a lot of human interaction in the next few years.

But while we are already developing certain aspects of the metaverse such as land ownership, resources, and entertainment, there is one thing that is often neglected; shopping. Yes, shopping. After all, if people can ‘live’, work, and create in the metaverse, they will also need to buy things in a way that is somewhat reminiscent of the material world.

This is where Agoraverse, a blockchain-based shopping metaverse, comes in. The company has announced the sale for its native token $AGORA to be held on the 3rd of June 2022.

All About Agoraverse

For decades, shopping malls have been at the centre of social and economic life. They are where we buy clothes, food, electronics, and so on. We have reaped the benefits of them in the material world and Agoraverse wants to make sure we do so in the metaverse as well.

Agoraverse will offer metashops within the metaverse and through them, people will be able to access all sorts of new and innovative experiences. These notably include buying both digital and real goods or services. Rather than metaverse users having to buy things through plain URLs, Agoraverse will create realistic 3D experiences that users can enjoy and businesses take advantage of.

In the same way you can walk into a mall in real life, enter all types of shops and test products, Agoraverse, a product of the Lofts Business Club, lets users do so in the metaverse. This experience begins in what is called the Central Plaza, a two-story lobby-like building that features leisure areas as well as private apartments for NFT holders - called the Lofts.

Central Plaza also leads to the shopping center where businesses can rent out Metashops to sell their products and services in a lively and colorful environment, unique only to what a virtual world can offer. Attached to the Metashops will be an editor tool that will allow residents to customize their space to their customers needs.

At the centre of all of this is $AGORA, the native token of Agoraverse.

This token acts as the medium of exchange for all Agoraverse shops that will choose to use it and can be used to buy NFTs as well as material items. There are reportedly 1 billion $AGORA tokens in existence and Agoraverse team plans to release them over a period of 4 years, with releases being made every 6 months.

Eventually, it hopes that the token will grow beyond just a medium of exchange and will become a means through which to reward creators and users within the ecosystem. These will include seasonal cashback on purchases, rewards for completing in-universe challenges, and so on. There are also special daily rewards through staking for those who hold the Lofts Business Club Access Cards.

Shopping in the Metaverse

The Agoraverse team, which is made up of people with experience in technology and e-commerce, is looking towards this project not just to create a place to shop but as the future of the metaverse itself. It is no secret that the metaverse will run on different financial models and for the concept to be successful, users need a space to spend and businesses need a way to sell their products in this next evolution of the Internet.

Agroaverse wants to essentially kill two birds with one stone by aiming to not only creating better access to the metaverse, but also making it a more enjoyable and profitable experience for users.

This content should not be interpreted as investment advice. Cryptocurrency is a volatile market; do your independent research and only invest what you can afford to lose. New token launches and small market capitalization coins are inherently more risky than large cap cryptocurrencies. These tokens are subject to larger liquidity and market risks