Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Maiar DEX MEX/USD is up 12.33% at $0.0. Maiar DEX's current trading volume totals $249.01 thousand, a 84.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $MEX's estimated market cap is $629,676,697.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 5,077,070,852,331.00 Max Supply: 8,045,920,000,000.00

is up 12.33% at $0.0. Maiar DEX's current trading volume totals $249.01 thousand, a 84.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $MEX's estimated market cap is $629,676,697.00 as of today. 5,077,070,852,331.00 8,045,920,000,000.00 STEPN GMT/USD rose 12.29% to $1.63 over the past 24 hours. STEPN's current trading volume totals $654.75 million, a 57.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 984,676,519.00. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00

rose 12.29% to $1.63 over the past 24 hours. STEPN's current trading volume totals $654.75 million, a 57.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 984,676,519.00. 600,000,000.00 6,000,000,000.00 Elrond EGLD/USD is up 11.98% at $101.99. Elrond's current trading volume totals $69.06 million, a 51.23% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,293,575,822.00. Circulating Supply: 22,353,088.00 Max Supply: Not Available

is up 11.98% at $101.99. Elrond's current trading volume totals $69.06 million, a 51.23% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,293,575,822.00. 22,353,088.00 Not Available ApeCoin APE/USD is up 10.76% at $9.1. ApeCoin's current trading volume totals $698.10 million, a 54.3% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,647,805,798.00. Circulating Supply: 292,187,500.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

is up 10.76% at $9.1. ApeCoin's current trading volume totals $698.10 million, a 54.3% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,647,805,798.00. 292,187,500.00 1,000,000,000.00 Algorand ALGO/USD rose 10.57% to $0.5 over the past 24 hours. Algorand's current trading volume totals $162.92 million, a 15.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ALGO's estimated market cap is $3,437,083,856.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 6,812,362,223.30 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

rose 10.57% to $0.5 over the past 24 hours. Algorand's current trading volume totals $162.92 million, a 15.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ALGO's estimated market cap is $3,437,083,856.00 as of today. 6,812,362,223.30 10,000,000,000.00 IOTA MIOTA/USD rose 10.12% to $0.39 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $50.92 million, which is 4.86% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MIOTA's estimated market cap is $1,082,777,292.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 10.12% to $0.39 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $50.92 million, which is 4.86% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MIOTA's estimated market cap is $1,082,777,292.00 as of today. 2,779,530,283.28 Not Available Klaytn KLAY/USD is up 9.17% at $0.43. Trading volume for this coin is 56.44 million, which is 0.47% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KLAY's estimated market cap is $1,222,505,610.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 2,828,812,272.60 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Chain XCN/USD fell 5.69% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $189.76 million, which is 77.27% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,622,417,327.00. Circulating Supply: 16,957,724,335.44 Max Supply: 68,895,442,185.00

fell 5.69% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $189.76 million, which is 77.27% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,622,417,327.00. 16,957,724,335.44 68,895,442,185.00 Arweave AR/USD decreased by 4.99% to $16.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 32.40 million, which is 7.39% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR's estimated market cap is $807,686,040.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00 Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

decreased by 4.99% to $16.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 32.40 million, which is 7.39% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR's estimated market cap is $807,686,040.00 as of today. 50,108,502.00 66,000,000.00 Terra LUNA/USD fell 4.99% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Terra's current trading volume totals $1.86 billion, a 26.01% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,162,202,257.00. Circulating Supply: 6,532,550,727,116.84 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 4.99% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Terra's current trading volume totals $1.86 billion, a 26.01% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,162,202,257.00. 6,532,550,727,116.84 Not Available Kusama KSM/USD fell 2.87% to $80.85 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $111.43 million, which is 51.26% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KSM's estimated market cap is $731,597,323.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07 Max Supply: 10,000,000.00

fell 2.87% to $80.85 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $111.43 million, which is 51.26% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KSM's estimated market cap is $731,597,323.00 as of today. 8,980,098.07 10,000,000.00 LEO Token LEO/USD decreased by 1.26% to $4.89 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token's current trading volume totals $2.57 million, a 23.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LEO's estimated market cap is $4,590,272,503.00. Circulating Supply: 936,074,513.90 Max Supply: Not Available

