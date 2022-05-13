Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Gala GALA/USD rose 38.25% to $0.09 over the past 24 hours. Gala's current trading volume totals $1.07 billion, a 75.68% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 701,980,576.00. Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32 Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00

Decentraland MANA/USD increased by 34.43% to $1.04. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.38 billion, which is 219.27% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MANA's estimated market cap is $1,572,939,131.00. Circulating Supply: 1,514,536,925.96 Max Supply: 2,193,672,227.32

eCash XEC/USD is up 30.59% at $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 41.06 million, which is 13.39% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XEC's estimated market cap is $875,220,861.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 19,058,017,173,313.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00

STEPN GMT/USD is up 29.71% at $1.52. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.84 billion, which is 18.44% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 905,500,622.00. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00

Amp AMP/USD rose 27.26% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. Amp's current trading volume totals $30.01 million, a 88.63% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AMP's estimated market cap is $666,681,779.00. Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16 Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

Internet Computer ICP/USD increased by 22.41% to $8.88. Internet Computer's current trading volume totals $268.34 million, a 42.31% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ICP's estimated market cap is $2,062,186,073.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 233,045,608.40 Max Supply: 469,213,710.00

Polkadot DOT/USD rose 21.27% to $10.68 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.53 billion, which is 103.69% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DOT's estimated market cap is $11,910,936,610.00. Circulating Supply: 1,111,969,761.64 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Terra LUNA/USD declined by 99.76% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.05 billion, which is 57.47% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 605,400,868.00. Circulating Supply: 6,530,519,499,489.29 Max Supply: Not Available

TerraUSD UST/USD decreased by 62.62% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $807.53 million, which is 5.45% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $UST's estimated market cap is $1,561,348,535.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 11,279,790,619.18 Max Supply: Not Available

NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD decreased by 5.52% to $6.28 over the past 24 hours. NEAR Protocol's current trading volume totals $1.01 billion, a 43.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 4,329,808,763.00. Circulating Supply: 682,965,885.58 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Arweave AR/USD decreased by 5.37% to $13.65 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $53.06 million, which is 52.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 691,379,136.00. Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00 Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

Huobi Token HT/USD fell 2.52% to $6.85 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 26.82 million, which is 36.74% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HT's estimated market cap is $1,057,517,670.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 155,225,063.25 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

LEO Token LEO/USD declined by 2.07% to $5.03 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token's current trading volume totals $2.78 million, a 33.21% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LEO's estimated market cap is $4,739,401,894.00. Circulating Supply: 936,147,523.90 Max Supply: Not Available

PAX Gold PAXG/USD declined by 1.34% to $1814.56 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $38.95 million, which is 51.16% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $PAXG's estimated market cap is $596,310,776.00. Circulating Supply: 328,823.72 Max Supply: Not Available

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.