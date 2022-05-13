NFT Project ANEO.IO Reports That It Is Set To Collaborate With Big Ambassadors

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

NFTs have become quite popular in the last few months, disrupting various industries as more people invest in this novel technology. From top celebrities to business owners, the adoption of NFTs has skyrocketed, with some of the notable figures in the entertainment and music spaces jumping on the bandwagon and collaborating with leading projects in the marketplace.

Some NFT projects, such as ANEO.IO, aim to expand their reach and cement their spot in the NFT gaming industry. Minting at the end of May, ANEO.IO says that it has already begun to generate a ton of hype, attracting massive attention from the public. They have grown their Twitter (https://twitter.com/AneoIo) to 30k+ followers with notable figures in the industry, prominent Solana DAOs, and influencers taking an interest in their work. The ANEO.IO team also boasts notable industry figures such as Chief Marketing Officer - Enrico, a former e-sports champion gamer ( https://twitter.com/encz.sol ), and Chief Strategy Officer - Kook Capital LLC, Crypto Social Media Influencer and Strategic Consultant ( https://twitter.com/KookCapitalLLC ).

ANEO.IO says that its one-of-a-kind gaming concept gives its program an upper hand, helping them drive positive change in the gaming industry. ANEO.IO is an ani-mech, play-to-earn fighting game platform where Mortal Kombat meets extreme cultural popularity. The project’s target audience includes those who enjoy mecha robots and anime. The team hopes to revolutionize the gaming world as they build a solid online community of gamers.

According to Arie, the CEO of ANEO.IO, they are currently working on a collaboration with a well-known celebrity. The team believes that the collaboration will help ANEO.IO in fulfilling its mission and supporting other players to find their way in the field.

The team explains that to bring change in the gaming industry, they are looking to work with other experts, sharing what they have learned. These partnerships are set to assist other gamers in understanding the NFT space better while building an engaging and competitive community.

ANEO.IO NFT is allowing its holders to join their online gaming community, where they will be hosting talented players and other notable figures in the gaming and NFT industries. These celebrities will hold AMA’s on the ANEO.IO Discord channel giving their audience a clearer view of the gaming industry and supporting others to become better players.

No doubt, the gaming industry has dramatically changed as more developers leverage blockchain to create play-to-earn games. However, as it’s still a relatively new concept, not everyone has managed to find their way. Through these collaborations, ANEO aims to change this, building a community of gamers and helping both investors and creators.

As an ANEO.IO holder, you will get access to exclusive events such as tournaments, champion leagues, and other gifts and prizes. The ANEO NFT owners can also earn passive income by locking their tokens in DeFi platforms to receive rewards.

The team hopes for the partnership to not only assist ANEO in increasing their online visibility, but help them make their ANEOs much more powerful and increase their value in the market. The AMAs and other competitions on ANEO’s Discord server are assisting them in fostering a community of mecha bots and anime content lovers that want to collaborate and interact with each other.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.