Terra (LUNA) Founder Do Kwon Said To Ask For 'Emergency Protection' From Police

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 13, 2022 2:07 AM | 1 min read

South Korean police are investigating a report that an unknown person visited the residence of Terra LUNA/USD founder Do Kwon.

What Happened: According to a report from a local Korean publication Money Today, Do Kwon’s spouse requested emergency personal protection after an unidentified person broke into their apartment premises.

The intruder reportedly knocked on the door and rang the doorbell to ask Do Kwon’s spouse if her husband was home before fleeing the scene.

See Also: Is Terra (LUNA) Dead?

A number of LUNA investors have lost significant amounts of money over the last week after the collapse of the Terra ecosystem. At the time of writing, LUNA had fallen to a low of $0.000042, down 99.99% in the last 24 hours.

Police are investigating the person suspected of breaking into the Terra founder’s residence. At the time of writing, it was not known whether the intruder was a LUNA or UST investor.

"We plan to review what additional measures are needed through the investigation,” stated a police official, according to Money Today.

Photo: Do Kwon, Terra site video screenshot

Posted In: Do KwonLunaSouth KoreaTerraCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMedia