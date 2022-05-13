QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

$760M Liquidated From Crypto Markets As Bitcoin Reclaims $30,000 Level

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 13, 2022 2:19 AM | 1 min read

Over 230,000 crypto traders saw liquidations worth $760 million over the last 24 hours.

What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD rose 10% over the last day to $30,400, as per data from Benzinga Pro. Ethereum ETH/USD was up 7.7%, trading above $2,000.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Just Under Key Levels After Crypto Crash — Analyst Says Investors Vulnerable To 'One Last Plunge'

As the cryptocurrency market staged a recovery, major altcoins saw double-digit gains. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was up 20% and trading at $0.09, while Cardano ADA/USD and Avalanche AVAX/USD gained 22% and 16%, respectively.

The trend reversal proved unforgiving for traders that attempted to bet on a continued downtrend. According to data from Coinglass, Bitcoin saw $283 million worth of liquidations and Ethereum saw $130 million worth of liquidations.

Terra LUNA/USD, the troubled sister token of the collapsed stablecoin TerraUSD UST/USD, saw $37 million in liquidations over 24 hours.

ApeCoin APE/USD and Solana SOL/USD both saw over $14 million liquidated respectively, while DOGE saw $5.86 million liquidated.

Data shows that there was a near-even split in terms of long and short positions that were liquidated. Long traders lost $390 million and short traders lost $370 million.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoindogecoinEthereumCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets