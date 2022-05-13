Over 230,000 crypto traders saw liquidations worth $760 million over the last 24 hours.

What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD rose 10% over the last day to $30,400, as per data from Benzinga Pro. Ethereum ETH/USD was up 7.7%, trading above $2,000.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Just Under Key Levels After Crypto Crash — Analyst Says Investors Vulnerable To 'One Last Plunge'

As the cryptocurrency market staged a recovery, major altcoins saw double-digit gains. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was up 20% and trading at $0.09, while Cardano ADA/USD and Avalanche AVAX/USD gained 22% and 16%, respectively.

The trend reversal proved unforgiving for traders that attempted to bet on a continued downtrend. According to data from Coinglass, Bitcoin saw $283 million worth of liquidations and Ethereum saw $130 million worth of liquidations.

Terra LUNA/USD, the troubled sister token of the collapsed stablecoin TerraUSD UST/USD, saw $37 million in liquidations over 24 hours.

ApeCoin APE/USD and Solana SOL/USD both saw over $14 million liquidated respectively, while DOGE saw $5.86 million liquidated.

Data shows that there was a near-even split in terms of long and short positions that were liquidated. Long traders lost $390 million and short traders lost $370 million.