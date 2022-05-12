Cryptocurrency Theta Fuel Decreases More Than 18% Within 24 hours

Theta Fuel's TFUEL/USD price has decreased 18.88% over the past 24 hours to $0.06, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -49.0%, moving from $0.13 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Theta Fuel over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

Theta Fuel's trading volume has climbed 54.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 94.23%. This brings the circulating supply to 0.00. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for TFUEL is #38 at $1.89 billion.

