$233M DOGE Transferred In The Aftermath Of The Terrapocalypse

Nearly 233 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD was moved from an unknown address to an unknown wallet in a single transaction on Thursday.

Dogecoin whales — cryptospeak for big holders — are restless again after the collapse of the TerraUSD UST/USD stablecoin and Terra LUNA/USD after having just started to settle down from the heightened levels of activity ever since market enthusiasm was spurred by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of social media giant Twitter Inc TWTR.

See Also: How To Earn Free Crypto

What Happened: The transaction processed on Monday moved 232,899,999 DOGE from an unknown address to an unknown wallet for a total transfer value of about $19.6 million as of press time, according to transaction tracking service Clank.

This transaction was preceded by a 58 million Dogecoin transaction on Saturday, in which coins from multiple addresses were moved to an unknown wallet.

DOGE Price Action: As of press time Thursday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.0858 after seeing its price fall by more than 2.91% over the last 24 hours amid major market turmoil.