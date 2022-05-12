$233M DOGE Transferred In The Aftermath Of The Terrapocalypse

Nearly 233 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD was moved from an unknown address to an unknown wallet in a single transaction on Thursday.
Dogecoin whales — cryptospeak for big holders — are restless again after the collapse of the TerraUSD UST/USD stablecoin and Terra LUNA/USD after having just started to settle down from the heightened levels of activity ever since market enthusiasm was spurred by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of social media giant Twitter Inc TWTR.
See Also: How To Earn Free Crypto
What Happened: The transaction processed on Monday moved 232,899,999 DOGE from an unknown address to an unknown wallet for a total transfer value of about $19.6 million as of press time, according to transaction tracking service Clank.
This transaction was preceded by a 58 million Dogecoin transaction on Saturday, in which coins from multiple addresses were moved to an unknown wallet.
DOGE Price Action: As of press time Thursday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.0858 after seeing its price fall by more than 2.91% over the last 24 hours amid major market turmoil.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.