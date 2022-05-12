QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

$233M DOGE Transferred In The Aftermath Of The Terrapocalypse

by Adrian Zmudzinski, Benzinga Editor 
May 12, 2022 1:15 PM | 1 min read

Nearly 233 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD was moved from an unknown address to an unknown wallet in a single transaction on Thursday. 

Dogecoin whales — cryptospeak for big holders — are restless again after the collapse of the TerraUSD UST/USD stablecoin and Terra LUNA/USD after having just started to settle down from the heightened levels of activity ever since market enthusiasm was spurred by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of social media giant Twitter Inc TWTR.

See Also: How To Earn Free Crypto

What Happened: The transaction processed on Monday moved 232,899,999 DOGE from an unknown address to an unknown wallet for a total transfer value of about $19.6 million as of press time, according to transaction tracking service Clank.

This transaction was preceded by a 58 million Dogecoin transaction on Saturday, in which coins from multiple addresses were moved to an unknown wallet.

DOGE Price Action: As of press time Thursday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.0858 after seeing its price fall by more than 2.91% over the last 24 hours amid major market turmoil.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Elon MuskTerrapocalypseCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets