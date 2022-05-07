150M Dogecoin Transferred In A Single Transaction

Exactly 150 million Dogecoins DOGE/USD were moved from multiple addresses to an unknown wallet in a single transaction earlier this week.

Dogecoin whales — cryptospeak for big holders — continue to show heightened levels of activity ever since market enthusiasm was spurred by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of social media giant Twitter Inc. TWR which caused many to wonder whether he will somehow integrate the coin into the platform.

What Happened: The transaction processed Thursday moved exactly 150 million Dogecoins from multiple addresses to an unknown wallet for a total transfer value of over $19.5 million as of press time, according to transaction tracking service Clank.

This transaction was preceded by a 250 million Dogecoin transaction in which coins from multiple addresses were moved to an unknown wallet last Thursday after another, nearly identical, transaction.

The Dogecoin blockchain still shows a higher than usual level of activity, but it has considerably lessened compared to the day on which Musk's Twitter acquisition was announced, when the network processed about 400 transactions worth at least $2 million within 24 hours.