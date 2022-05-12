Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- TerraUSD UST/USD rose 107.62% to $0.62 over the past 24 hours. TerraUSD's current trading volume totals $5.35 billion, a 635.19% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $UST's estimated market cap is $7,353,202,902.00. Circulating Supply: 12,043,250,354.14 Max Supply: Not Available
- Sapphire SAPP/USD rose 41.8% to $0.7 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $5.62 million, which is 621.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 626,194,335.00. Circulating Supply: 902,947,862.27 Max Supply: Not Available
- Axie Infinity AXS/USD rose 27.95% to $22.36 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.04 billion, which is 153.4% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,763,423,885.00. Circulating Supply: 78,353,959.76 Max Supply: 270,000,000.00
- ApeCoin APE/USD is up 23.51% at $6.75. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.67 billion, which is 8.16% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,904,035,170.00. Circulating Supply: 284,843,750.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Osmosis OSMO/USD is up 17.39% at $1.7. Osmosis's current trading volume totals $303.99 million, a 298.2% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OSMO's estimated market cap is $621,313,531.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 367,943,821.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD increased by 5.89% to $6.24. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.04 billion, which is 193.18% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEAR's estimated market cap is $4,165,518,426.00. Circulating Supply: 682,359,842.54 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Binance USD BUSD/USD rose 4.35% to $1.01 over the past 24 hours. Binance USD's current trading volume totals $23.93 billion, a 488.84% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BUSD's estimated market cap is $16,868,364,407.00. Circulating Supply: 16,788,031,738.23 Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- NEXO NEXO/USD declined by 3.58% to $1.27 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $73.04 million, which is 381.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEXO's estimated market cap is $711,389,193.00. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- LEO Token LEO/USD declined by 3.41% to $5.16 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token's current trading volume totals $6.44 million, a 211.36% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LEO's estimated market cap is $4,795,942,318.00. Circulating Supply: 936,164,703.90 Max Supply: Not Available
- Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD declined by 3.01% to $196.12 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash's current trading volume totals $1.40 billion, a 44.1% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BCH's estimated market cap is $3,700,292,385.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 19,061,124.90 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
- Bitcoin BTC/USD declined by 2.8% to $28534 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin's current trading volume totals $76.02 billion, a 208.63% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTC's estimated market cap is $543,232,106,573.00. Circulating Supply: 19,037,875.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
- FTX Token FTT/USD decreased by 2.17% to $29.61 over the past 24 hours. FTX Token's current trading volume totals $357.80 million, a 247.99% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 4,027,802,820.00. Circulating Supply: 136,538,847.82 Max Supply: 332,408,183.89
- The Sandbox SAND/USD fell 1.87% to $1.17 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $920.20 million, which is 65.39% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND's estimated market cap is $1,423,011,921.00. Circulating Supply: 1,227,539,778.22 Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00
- Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD fell 1.1% to $2.5 over the past 24 hours. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $151.50 million, a 51.95% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SNX's estimated market cap is $545,525,756.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 222,914,255.57 Max Supply: 261,908,995.50
