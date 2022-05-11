5 Top Investors Who Lost Millions From The Terra Luna Crash

TerraUSD UST/USD billed itself as the gold standard of algorithmic stablecoins, but the once-"stable" coin lost its peg over the weekend, plummeting by 71% at its lows and taking its sister coin Terra LUNA/USD with it.

The volatile stablecoin is currently trading at 65 cents, still far off its peg of $1 six days after the disaster that cost crypto enthusiasts billions.

Luna traded at $86.39 last Thursday at 3 a.m. before the coin started its descent to $1.53.

At the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap, one Luna is worth $1.53.

According to those numbers, assuming each of the following wallets held the coins before the steep fall off, all of them incurred losses in the millions and one in the billions. Here are the details.

Information provided by Etherscan.

0xd76..a71e: 12,225,026.95 Luna

12,225,026.95 coins at $86.39 would be worth $1,056,120,078

12,225,026.95 coins at $1.53 would be worth $18,704,291.23

Losses incurred: $1.03 billion

0xa1e..bcfe: 5,762,380.66 Luna

5,762,380.66 coins at $86.39 would be worth $497,812,065

5,762,380.66 coins at $1.53 would be worth $8,816,442.40

Losses incurred: $488.9 million

0x592..289a: 5,039,156.81 Luna

5,039,156.81 at $86.39 would be worth $435,332,756.81

5,039,156.81 at $1.53 would be worth $7,709,909.91

Losses incurred: $427.6 million

0x89e..78be: 4,167,764 Luna

4,167,764 coins at $86.39 would be worth $360,053,131.96

4,167,764 coins at $1.53 would be worth $6,376,678.92

Losses incurred: $353.6 million

0x373..8d9a: 4,089,449.40 Luna

4,089,449.40 coins at $86.39 would be worth $353,287,553.66

4,089,449.40 coins at $1.53 would be worth $6,256,857.58

Losses incurred: $347 million